NY attorney general: Price-gouging during storm is illegal

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has issued a warning about price-gouging during the snowstorm.

Eric Schneiderman says consumers should contact his office about “excessive increases” in the price of goods and services. Examples include food, water, gas, generators, hotels, and transportation.

The price-gouging law also could apply to snow removal and equipment, salt and contractor services for storm-related damage.

In February, Schneiderman’s office announced a settlement with a hotel near Kennedy Airport that price gouged more than 300 guests during a 2016 ice storm.

After Superstorm Sandy, the office sued more than 50 gas stations for price gouging. Those settlements totaled more than $3,000 in penalties and costs.

