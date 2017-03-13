Travelers, officials preparing for Tuesday’s nor’easter

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is a lot going on out on this tarmac in preparation for Tuesday’s major snow storm.

JetBlue and Southwest have officially canceled all flights here for Tuesday. That’s causing a lot of people are scrambling to get out on Monday.

“Get out now while the getting is good.”

Capital Region travelers making their way out of town before the nor’easter makes its way in.

“Gotta be aware of the weather we planned ahead,” Haras Hussain, flying to Vegas, said.

Hussain and his New York extreme paintball team were supposed to fly out in Tuesday’s storm but they re-booked for Monday afternoon.

“We have a scrimmage on Thursday and Wednesday so we have to be out there before and we’re just trying to beat the weather.”

At the Amtrak station in Rensselaer, it’s a similar situation with commutes being threatened on Tuesday. Many people are taking trains on Monday.

Sue and Alan Dailey are headed down to New York City.

“We’re planning on getting there before the storm hits getting to our place to stay and then figuring out what to do the rest of the week,” Sue Dailey

Airport officials say if you have travel plans this week at all, you’re running out of opportunities.

“Get on a flight today because tomorrow I think we’re going to have some serious trouble with flights,” Doug Meyer, of Albany International Airport, said.

“Everything’s sold out if you’re trying to fly out tomorrow it’s not going to happen,” Hussain said.

Albany International held a special planning meeting on Tuesday, gearing up to work overtime until the storm subsides.

“We’ll go on 12-hour shifts as soon as it starts to snow. We’ll continue on 12-hour shifts until the snow has been cleared and that will probably be sometime Thursday before we get everything back to normal here.”

Latest forecast information from the Storm Tracker Weather Team.