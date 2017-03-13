Scotland’s leader seeks new independence referendum

By Published:

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s leader has said she will seek authority for a new independence referendum.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday she will move quickly to give Scottish voters a chance to make Scotland an independent country.

Sturgeon said British Prime Minister Theresa May has so far refused to compromise with Scotland over Brexit.

She said it is important for Scotland to take active steps to protect its interests as Britain prepared to trigger its departure from the European Union.

Scottish voters rejected independence in a 2014 referendum, but Sturgeon said that the U.K.’s decision to leave the EU had brought about a “material change or circumstances.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s