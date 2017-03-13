NY high school 2016 smoking rate lowest on record

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York officials announced that the state’s high school student smoking rate in 2016 was the lowest on record at 4.3 percent.

In 2000, the high school smoking rate was 27.1 percent.

The survey also found that e-cigarette use by high school students nearly doubled in the last two years from 10.5 percent in 2014 to 20.6 percent in 2016.

“The rapid rise in e-cigarette use among youth and its dual use with cigarettes is a cause for great concern,” N.Y. Commissioner of Health Howard Zucker said. “We’ve had significant success in reducing smoking among young people in New York State. E-cigarette use by youth can be a gateway to nicotine addiction. We must continue to safeguard New York youth from the dangers associated with cigarette and e-cigarette use, both known and unknown.”

According to a 2016 report by the U.S. Surgeon General, the number of high school students using e-cigarettes soared 900 percent between 2011 and 2015, becoming the most commonly used form of nicotine among youths.

Read the full report.