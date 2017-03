ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has issued a state of emergency ahead of Tuesday’s nor’easter.

Gov. Cuomo is warning everyone to be prepared for road closures. The state is currently stockpiling sandbags and generators to be deployed across the state.

All non-essential workers can stay home on Tuesday, with the exception of the North Country.

Gov. Cuomo says if you don’t have to be anywhere tomorrow, the Governor wants you to stay home.