NY Attorney General files suit against second travel ban

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – New York’s Attorney General is taking issue with President Donald Trump’s second executive order on travel.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit, joining Massachusetts, calling the executive order “just another Muslim ban.”

The second travel order is a revision of the first, signed on the first day President Trump took office.

The lawsuit alleges that this order violates equal protection, due process, and religious freedom.

Thos who support the measure say it’s intended to protect the U.S. from potential terror attacks.