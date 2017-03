EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say inappropriately touched a teenager.

Charles McKay, 22, of East Greenbush, was charged with sexual misconduct, forcible touching, and unlawful sex act with a minor.

Police say the victim was acquainted with McKay through Boy Scout activity.

McKay was arraigned and placed on probation day-reporting while awaiting further court action.

Parents having any reason to be concerned should contact police at (518)-479-2525.