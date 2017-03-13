ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office compiled a list of safety tips on how to stay safe during the winter storm.

Safety Precautions

All residents should have the following items available:

Flashlight and extra batteries.

Battery-powered portable radio or NOAA Weather Radio to receive emergency information.

Seven to ten days’ supply of food. High-energy food, such as dried fruit or candy, and food requiring no cooking or refrigeration is best. Also stock an emergency supply of bottled water. The recommended amount is one gallon per person per day for 7 to 10 days.

A one-week supply of essential medicines and baby items.

First aid kit and supplies.

Extra blankets and sleeping bags.

Fire extinguisher and smoke detector – test regularly to ensure they are working properly.

Safety on the Road

When winter storms strike, do not drive unless necessary.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly-colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

Keep your gas tank full to prevent gasoline freeze-up.

If you have a cell phone or two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

Make sure someone knows your travel plans.

Drive Safely

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents.

Before getting behind the wheel or your car, clear it of ice and snow. Good vision is a key to good driving.

Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert. Remember, snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Moreover, always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

Trapped in a Car

With blizzard conditions expected, here are some tips to follow:

Stay in your car and wait for help to find you.

Run your engine for short periods of time to stay warm. Keep your down-wind window open and make sure your exhaust pipe is clear of snow.

Turn on the dome light at night when you are running the engine to signal rescuers.

Hang a brightly colored piece of cloth or piece of clothing from your car.

Exercise from time to time by vigorously moving arms, legs, fingers and toes to keep blood circulating and to keep warm.