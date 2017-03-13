Homeless society issues extreme weather alert for upcoming snowstorm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) is issuing a Homeless Cold Blue Extreme Weather Alert for Tuesday and Wednesday for the upcoming snowstorm.

Homeless persons should go to the Capital City Rescue Mission at 259 South Pearl Street, the Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street, or the Council of Churches Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street 12203. Homeless persons can also call the HATAS Homeless Hotline at (518)-463-2124.

The public is urged to stay alert to persons on the street and assist if possible.