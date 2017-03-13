Gov. Cuomo activates NY Emergency Operations Center ahead of storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo activated the New York Emergency Operations Center ahead of Tuesday’s winter storm.

The storm is expected to bring 8-16″+ of snow across the region.

“In preparation for blizzard-like conditions, I will be activating the State Emergency Operations Center and have directed state agencies to continue proactively preparing communities and roadways for this major storm,” Governor Cuomo said. “We remain in constant contact with local officials in every region, as New York prepares to aggressively clear roads, provide personnel and storm equipment as needed, and offer immediate assistance to communities across the state. I strongly urge everyone to limit unnecessary travel on Tuesday, and if you must ‎drive, please plan ahead, be careful, and stay safe.”

Representatives from the following state agencies and emergency response partners have been directed to report to the State Emergency Operation Center for storm preparation and response starting Monday evening:

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Emergency Management Office of Fire Prevention and Control

Department of Transportation

New York State Thruway

State Police

Department of Public Service

Division of Military and Naval Affairs

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Department of Environmental Conservation

American Red Cross

Office of Information Technology Services