Four suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, two home invasions

MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four people have been arrested following an investigation into two home invasions in Milton on March 10.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says that 18-year-old Arthur Brust Jr. and 52-year-old Laurie Cannelli of Ballston Spa, and 24-year-old Linda Sims and 26-year-old Timothy Sims of Milton, forced their way into a Milton home early Friday morning, assaulting and kidnapping a victim in the home.

The suspects forced the victim to take them to a second home. Once there, the suspects forced their way in, assaulted two more victims and damaging property inside the home, officials say.

The two victims in the second home sustained stabbing injuries during the attack, and one was transported to Saratoga Hospital for treatment but has since been released. One of the victims was also treated at Saratoga Hospital for injuries and has also been released from care.

After the attack at the second home, officials say the four suspects split up and fled the scene. Three were stopped by members of the Sheriff’s office down the road from the scene, and one, Cannelli made it back to her home but was arrested shortly after.

The defendants were arraigned in Greenfield Town Court and taken to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail. They will appear in Milton Town Court at a later date.