College students want Gov. Cuomo’s free tuition plan to cover more students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – College students say the governor’s free tuition plan sounds great, who wouldn’t want to erase future debt and go to school for free.

“Because I need to eat to live I chose food over textbooks and because of it I ended up dropping a couple of classes,” Alex Bornemisza, a Buffalo college student said.

Like many college students, Bornemisza says he’s struggling to pay for college.

He says the governor’s plan to offer free tuition for SUNY and CUNY students is a good start and would cover his tuition at Buffalo State but what about everyone else?

“What we want to see is education free and paid for for all students, for part-time students, for graduate students, for undocumented students.”

Those students currently not covered under the governor’s plan.

“Until those things are met, we’re not going far enough.”

“There’s a real concern that we’ll be overburdening the public university system if all of a sudden you can go in there for free,” Senator Michael Gianaris

Senator Gianaris among other Senate Democrats wants to give those students, not in the SUNY/CUNY system up a 1,300 credit for their tuition.

Senate Democrats hope to convince Republicans to agree to this plan because it would also expand the number of students eligible for SUNY/CUNY tuition including undocumented students.

Bornemisza says if lawmakers aren’t convinced just talk to the 6,000 students who signed these postcards asking for more help.

“We’re the ones that will have to pay for these debts for decades to come so come out and talk to us and we’ll tell you what’s going on because we’re living through it.”

They say they can use all the help they can get.