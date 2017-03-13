Capital Region Snow Emergencies

Several towns, cities, and villages in the Capital Region have declared snow emergencies ahead of Tuesday’s expected winter storm. Please pay close attention to when the snow emergency in your area goes into effect, as each town and city may be different.

City of Mechanicville:

Due to the impending storm, the City of Mechanicville has declared a Snow Emergency (under section 183-22 of the City Code) starting at 8pm Tuesday March 14, 2017. Beginning at 8pm Tuesday, all vehicles that are parked on the City streets should be parked on the EVEN side of the street and remain there for 24 hours. Beginning at 8pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 all vehicles parked on the City streets should then be parked on the ODD side of the street for the following 24 hours. Any vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed. If you have any questions please call the Department of Public Works at 664-7171 or the Mechanicville Police Department at 664-7383.

Village of Catskill:

Due to the forecast of snow; the parking plan for snow removal for the Village of Catskill will be initiated on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 8 A.M. All vehicles should be parked on even side of Village Streets from 8A.M. – 8 P.M. the vehicles should then be parked on the odd side of the street from 8 P.M. – 8 A.M. Vehicles should continue to switch sides of the street every 12 hours, until the snow emergency has been canceled. Parking enforcement will remain in effect until all snow is removed from Village streets.

Effective March 14, 2017 from 11 pm until 8am there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue each evening to ensure that Main Street is one of the first streets to be cleared of snow. Residents who usually park on Main Street should utilize the municipal parking lots.

Any vehicle parked on the roadway in violation of Article 6 Section 103, subdivision 2 of the Village of Catskill parking regulations which hinder the removal of snow will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Any questions may be answered by calling the Village of Catskill Police Department at 943-2244

City of Rensselaer:

The City of Rensselaer has declared that a “SNOW EMERGENCY” will be in effect beginning Monday March 13, 2017 at 8:00pm. No Parking will start on the ODD side of the streets for a 24 hour period. After 24 hours, there will be NO PARKING on the EVEN side of the street. Vehicles in violation of this Local Law will be subject to ticketing and/or towing. The “SNOW EMERGENCY” will be continued until such time that the City of Rensselaer calls off the snow emergency. The City website will have all up to date notifications and cancellations concerning this emergency. www.rensselaeny.gov

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CALL THE CITY OF RENSSELAER POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 518-462-7451.

Town of Waterford:

The Town of Waterford Highway Department has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY for all Town Roads. The Snow Emergency will be in effect from 9:00 am on Tuesday, March 14 2017 until further notice.

All Town residents are asked to park in their driveways and to follow all posted alternate parking signs. Those who are non-compliant will be ticketed and towed at the owners expense. If you have any questions

Call the Town Highway Garage at 518-235-3413 or the Waterford Police Department at 518-237-3341.

City of Amsterdam:

In anticipation of significant snowfall amounts, the City of Amsterdam has declared a Snow Emergency effective 12:00 noon – Tuesday, March 14th, 2017.

The Snow Emergency requires that all motor vehicles be removed from City of Amsterdam streets by 12:00 pm, Tuesday, March 14th, 2017. Vehicles must remain off city streets until the snow emergency is lifted.

Motorist needing parking accommodations can visit the Amsterdam Police Department Facebook page to view a list of city-owned parking lots.

The list is also presented in the “SNOW” pamphlet that is available for pick up at the Amsterdam Police Department or at Amsterdam City Hall.

A follow-up press release will be sent out to notify the public when the Snow Emergency will be lifted.

For immediate cell phone notification regarding this or any City emergency, please sign up for Nixle at www.nixle.com or simply text your zip code (12010) to 888-777.

Most City owned parking lots are clearly marked.

Attached is a list of City-Owned Parking Lots:

City Hall

Post Office

Church St. next to Indian Museum

Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas park)

Golf Course lot

Veterans Field – upper field along Locust Ave, Roosevelt Rd and pool building road

Morris St. parking lot

East Main & Degraff (both lots)

Between Vrooman and Lefferts (behind the Arts Center)

Eagle & East Main St.

Dean & East Main St.

47 Reid St. (lot)

Milton Ave between 1st & 2nd Ave.

Prospect (hill) Street lot (across from Elizabeth)

Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)

Bunn & Thomas St.

Greene & Mechanic St. (both sides)

Union & Orange St.

Union (between Brandt & McDonnell)

Clinton & Division St.

Bridge St. (next to bakery)

Center St. (Sampone Park only)

197 Florida Ave. (lot)

Pedestrian Bridge lot off River Street

Chalmers lot

Brookside Ave. (old Eddy Brush grounds across from Hempton St. – large lot)

Town of Brunswick

The Town of Brunswick has declared a snow emergency starting at 6:00 PM Monday, March 13, 2017 until 6:00 PM Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Residents are required to park in their driveways. There will be NO parking on Town roads. Any vehicle in violation of the parking restrictions will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.