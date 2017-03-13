Amy Stock Memorial Trailer visits Saratoga County

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A moving memorial in Saratoga County is trying to prevent future tragedies related to drinking and driving.

Local professor and environmentalist Amy Stock was killed by a repeat drunk driver in July 2015.

Amy’s mangled car was turned into a memorial that travels to communities, honoring her memory and serving as a reminder to those who would get behind the wheel under the influence.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says it will be shown at high schools and colleges throughout Saratoga County this coming week.

Amy’s brother Tom said his sister was active in Students Against Drunk Driving during high school in the 1980s.