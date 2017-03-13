Amtrak modifying train schedules ahead of winter storm

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Amtrak announced it will operate on a modified schedule in the Northeast on Tuesday.

Amtrak says passengers holding reservations are strongly encouraged to monitor conditions and make necessary changes in advance of their scheduled departure using Amtrak.com or our mobile apps to check their train status.

On Mar. 14, there will be no Acela Express service between New York City and Boston, and there will be limited Acela Express service between New York City and Washington, D.C. The Northeast Regional service will run on a modified schedule, with some trains truncated or cancelled.

Keystone Service will operate on a severe weather schedule.

The following Empire Service trains will not operate: 230, 234, 238, 242, 281, 235, 237, 241.

The following Downeaster Service trains will not operate: 688, 689.

Amtrak says some long distance trains that normally travel along the Northeast Corridor may also be affected.