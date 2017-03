Nora 13 year old DSH black SF

Nora came to us after her owner had to go into assisted living. She is a sweet older lady who would love to find the best retirement home so she can live out her senior years. She did live with other cats, so other cats in her new home would be okay or Nora would love being someone’s one and only to get spoiled!

Berkshire Humane Society 413-447-7878