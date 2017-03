ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – UAlbany women’s basketball’s Coach “Mac” stopped by News10ABC on Sunday to preview her team’s NCAA Tournament run.

The UAlbany women defeated Maine 66-50 to win their 6th straight America East Title to advance to the field of 64.

News10ABC’s Josh Rultenberg sat down with Coach Mac to discuss the NCAA Tournament and how excited the team is to have the chance to play in the big dance.