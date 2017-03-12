UAlbany men’s basketball to host Saint Peter’s in opening round of CIT on Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. – The UAlbany men’s basketball team will play in its sixth consecutive postseason, hosting Saint Peter’s for the first round of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament on Thursday, March 16th.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to play in the post season and be a part of the CIT, our guys have worked extremely hard all season long and we continued to get better and better as the season progressed,” said UAlbany head coach Will Brown. “I am happy we are being rewarded for our efforts and success this season. The CIT will give our young core a chance to play in the postseason in a championship tournament format.”

UAlbany is playing in the CIT for the first time since the 2012 season. That year, UAlbany hosted Manhattan in the first round, falling 89-79 to the Jaspers.

UAlbany earned its third straight 20+ win season in 2016-17, earning a place the America East title game after a third-place conference finish. The Great Danes finished 21-13 overall and 10-6 in the America East Conference, having won seven out of their last nine games.

Saint Peter’s will play in a national postseason tournament for the first time since 2010-11. The Peacocks finished the regular season with a 14-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) record and a 19-13 overall mark, reaching the league semifinals.

“I am happy that our two seniors Dallas and Mike will have the opportunity to wear the uniform at least one more time,” said Brown. “We have a lot of respect for St. Peter’s as they are well coached and arguably the best defensive team in the MAAC. I would like to thank the CIT and Mark Benson and his team for affording us the opportunity to play at home.”

Ticket information for the game is to be announced.

The CIT released its field on Sunday evening. This is the first-ever meeting between UAlbany and St. Peter’s.