Siena College students teaching local high school students how to combat bullying

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) – Local college students are teaching local high school students how to combat bullying.

Siena college students are being enlisted to help educate young people on how to battle the growing cyber-bullying crisis through workshops and assemblies.

A recent study shows 22 percent of teens in the Capital Region have dealt with online bullies.

Siena students picked to lead the program are not only close in age to high school students but have also been impacted by bullying.

The study also revealed that only 12 percent of those who witness cyber-bullying actually report it.

 

