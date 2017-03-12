Sheriff: Men posing as animal control officers to steal dogs

ILLINOIS (CNN) – Dog thieves in Illinois have devised a nasty scheme to get their paws on some expensive canines.

The Perry County Sheriff says a pair of men is driving around in a white pickup truck masquerading as animal control officers, and using the charade to steal purebred dogs.

“They’ve been taken out of fenced areas and so forth,” said Sheriff Steve Bareis. “They’re basically patrolling during the day for them and they seem to be coming back at night or making sure people are gone and taking them at that time.”

So far the Sheriff says three dogs have been taken in Perry County and at least two more in neighboring Randolph and Washington counties.

“It’s scary,” said Amber Gulley, from the Humane Society. “But I always tell people you cannot leave your dog unattended.”

That’s the same advice the Sheriff has. He says the stolen dogs are likely gone for good – sold for quick cash.

“You look at them anywhere from 800 to couple thousand dollars,” said the Sheriff.

The sheriff adds that at least twice the thieves were scared off by owners, but they’re also likely to keep trying to take the dogs until they’re caught.