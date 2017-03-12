Schumer decries possible cuts to TSA, Coast Guard

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is criticizing President Donald Trump over proposed cuts to the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard that the New York Democrat says would put New York at risk.

The Democrat on Sunday accused Trump’s administration of seeking to slash important funding to free up money to fund a wall at the Mexican border.

Schumer says federal spending on the TSA and the Coast Guard is critical to protecting New York, which he says remains a top target for terrorists.

He says the proposed budget cuts would reduce security at New York City airports and leave the Hudson River and New York harbor more vulnerable to terrorists.