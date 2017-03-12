Schumer decries possible cuts to TSA, Coast Guard

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is criticizing President Donald Trump over proposed cuts to the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard that the New York Democrat says would put New York at risk.

The Democrat on Sunday accused Trump’s administration of seeking to slash important funding to free up money to fund a wall at the Mexican border.

Schumer says federal spending on the TSA and the Coast Guard is critical to protecting New York, which he says remains a top target for terrorists.

He says the proposed budget cuts would reduce security at New York City airports and leave the Hudson River and New York harbor more vulnerable to terrorists.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s