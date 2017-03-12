Runners raise money, awareness for boy with serious heart condition

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – Will Rogan, who is not even 8-months-old, has already seen his share of struggles.

Will has Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a birth defect that effects normal blood flow to the heart.

Because of it, Will has been kept at Boston’s Children Hospital since his birth in July. Four open heart surgeries later, and he has still never been home.

“It was difficult,” said Ed Sim.

Ed Sim is Will’s grandfather. He cherishes the time he does get with his grandson during visits to the hospital.

“He’s 8 months old and smiling and he doesn’t know what’s going on with him. He’s a joy to be around and it lifts your heart to be with him,” said Sim.

Today, the community came together, running a 5k to raise money for the young man, who’s been fighting since the day he was born.

“I’ve just seen people come together and be so kind and so willing to do things for others, it’s been really uplifting,” said Race Director Rebecca Bogel.

The run, appropriately titled “Wills Lucky Charm 5k”, is held in Colonie at Cook Park. People literally going the extra mile to help Will and his parents, Megan and Justin.

“Hope the best. We are out here trying to do our best for everybody and support this charity and that’s what running is really about,” said Anthony Giuliano.

“It’s amazing. I think it really means a lot to Megan and Justin and of course Will, when he’s older and sees this. I think it’s going to mean a lot,” said Bogel.

Over $6,000 was raised just from the registration for the run itself. This money will be used to help the family.

“There are tons of people here that don’t even know me or my family, they don’t know Will. They’ve been so supportive over the last 8 months,” said Sim.

And next month, there is some optimism that young Will can finally come home. If so, his family and the community will be waiting with open arms. “

“Welcome home Will. We can’t wait,” said Sim.