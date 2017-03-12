Police: Schenectady woman arrested for DWI after crashing into Albany Police car

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A 38-year-old Schenectady woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing into a marked Albany Police patrol car on Quail Street.

On Saturday at around 5:15pm, Dawn Brennan was traveling southbound on Quail Street near the intersection of Western Avenue when she crossed over into the northbound lane hitting a marked Albany Police patrol car that was stopped near the intersection.

Brennan displayed signs of intoxication, failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Brennan was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Criminal Mischief 4th. She was also cited for Failure to Keep Right.

She is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Albany City Criminal Court.