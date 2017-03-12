Police: Schenectady woman arrested for DWI after crashing into Albany Police car

By Published:

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – A 38-year-old Schenectady woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing into a marked Albany Police patrol car on Quail Street.

On Saturday at around 5:15pm, Dawn Brennan was traveling southbound on Quail Street near the intersection of Western Avenue when she crossed over into the northbound lane hitting a marked Albany Police patrol car that was stopped near the intersection.

Brennan displayed signs of intoxication, failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

No injuries were reported during the incident. Brennan was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Criminal Mischief 4th. She was also cited for Failure to Keep Right.

She is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Albany City Criminal Court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s