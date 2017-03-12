Longtime college basketball analyst has high praise for former Siena Saints guard

(NEWS10) – “Ubiles, seven seconds to go. Three pointer…oh yes! Onions…double order! Garden variety! The little guy knocking them down big time!”

I’m sure every Siena fan remembers where they were when Ronald Moore hit that shot.

But another person recalling the moment and Moore is the guy who made the call, Bill Rafferty.

In a question and answer session with the New York Post, the longtime college basketball analyst shared his best memories from 50 years involved with the NCAA Tournament.

And a part of his all-onions team was Moore.

Rafferty said while laughing “Ronald Moore would be my captain and head coach.”

The former Saints Point Guard hit two shots in overtime against Ohio State to beat the Buckeyes in Dayton and advance to the second round of the 2009 tournament.

