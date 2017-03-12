FBI: Navajo Nation Police Officer dies after being shot while responding to call

PREWITT, N.M. (AP) — A police officer from the largest U.S. Indian reservation died after being shot early Sunday while responding to a domestic violence call in western New Mexico, federal officials said.

Navajo Nation Officer Houston James Largo, 27, died after being critically wounded near the small town of Prewitt, said Frank A. Fisher, an FBI spokesman in Albuquerque. The agency, which is investigating along with the tribe, said a suspect was in custody, but no other details were immediately released.

The officer, who has five years of service, had been airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital.

“We pray for the officer, his family and the police force,” Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said in a statement before Largo died.

“Our officers put themselves in highly volatile situations every day in addressing domestic violence situations,” Begaye said. “Although they are highly trained, they can still be severely wounded, which unfortunately is what happened today.”

Begaye said the tribe recently upgraded equipment and protective devices for its police department.

He said New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez called him and offered her assistance.

“I appreciate her call and willingness to help,” Begaye said.

The New Mexico State Police and McKinley County Sheriff’s Office also were assisting with the investigation.

The Navajo Nation covers 27,425 square miles in portions of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.