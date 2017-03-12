Budweiser sees Clydesdale baby boom with nine foals and more on the way

BOONVILLE, MO (WCMH) – Budweiser has welcomed nine new members of its Clydesdale family so far this year.

The youngest is just over a week old, and all nine are curious and playful.

“We’ve got nine of them so far, five little girls and four little boys. And they’re doing really well. We’ve had a very good year so far. We’ve got six more babies coming,” said Warm Springs Ranch supervisor John Soto.

There’s nothing little about these babies. KTVI reports at birth, they can weigh 150 pounds and stand three to four feet tall.

“By the time she’s [a] year old, [she will weigh] in the neighborhood of eight [hundred] to one thousand. And then by the time she’s full grown she’ll weigh anywhere in the neighborhood of 1,800 to 2,000 pounds,” said Soto.

Warm Springs Ranch is the company’s Clydesdale breeding facility and is home to more than 100 Clydesdales.

The tradition of the Budweiser Clydesdales started in 1933 when they made their first-ever appearance as a gift from August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch to their father in celebration of the repeal of Prohibition.