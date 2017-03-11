U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara doesn’t plan to resign, will force President to fire him

(CNN) – High-profile U.S. attorney Preet Bharara has indicated he will not submit a letter of resignation, following a request to do so by the Trump administration Friday, sources tell CNN.

The decision not to submit his resignation would force President Donald Trump to publicly fire Bharara, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

Bharara was told after a meeting with then President-elect Trump in November that he would stay on. In light of that meeting, sources tell CNN that Bharara was blindsided by the request for his resignation Friday.

According to a source familiar with the meeting at Trump Tower, President-elect Trump directed Bharara to tell the cameras waiting in the lobby, “I asked you to stay.”

Bharara was one of 46 U.S. attorneys asked to submit resignations by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday, a fairly customary procedure during the transition to a new administration.

Bharara has made public corruption and insider trading an emphasis since President Barack Obama appointed him midway through 2009.

The prosecutor was once lauded on the cover of Time magazine as the man who is “busting Wall Street.” More recently, he’s successfully prosecuted over a dozen state officeholders.