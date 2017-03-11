Thousands brave cold weather to enjoy Albany’s 67th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Hey Mother Nature, you’re gonna have to try harder than that.

“People are troopers here in the Capitol Region. Absolutely,” said Ryan Mahoney, Executive Director of the Irish-American Heritage Museum.

Let’s face it the temperature was cold out there, but c’mon this is St. Patty’s Day weekend.

“What we do today is we celebrate everything that is Irish, from the dance, to the music, to the food,” said Mahoney.

Ryan Mahoney is the Executive Director with the Irish-American Heritage Parade.

Cold weather? No worries.

“It was cold today, without a doubt. But everybody came out and the event went off without a hitch,” said Mahoney.

Staying warm just meant wearing a few extra layers. Oh and of course making a quick stop at Blessed Sacrament Church before the festivities began.

“St. Patrick’s Day begins with mass.”

Alright, well we showed you all kinds of ways people try to stay warm. Another way people have been taking advantage of is visiting an Irish bar.

“This day comes natural to me,” said Vanessa Alikonas.

Bartender Vanessa Alikonas has the best seat in town. She works at Pauly’s Hotel, right at the starting line for the parade.

“Everybody enjoys it no matter how cold it is,” said Alikonas.

But if you really wanted to stay warm, Don Kelly has you covered.

“I love Irish music, it just gets into your soul, “said Kelly.

He’s been playing for years. Today he did his thing, right inside of City Hall.

“On a cold day like this, there is nothing like some nice peppy music to get the blood pumping and the spirits flowing,” said Kelly.

The temperature may have dropped but the mood of the Capitol Region certainly did not.

“St. Patrick’s Day is actually a state of being. It’s not if you’re from Ireland or not from Ireland,” said Kelly.