State Police investigating serious one-car crash in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a serious one-car crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Halfmoon.

State police say a vehicle driving westbound on Sitterly Road went off the road and hit a fire hydrant. The car then veered back onto the road and went off the other side of the road and struck a tree.

Two passengers were transported to Albany Medical Center, one with a series back injury.

The incident is still under investigation.

