State Police: Coxsackie man fleeing traffic stop died after intentionally driving into Hudson River

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police say a Coxsackie man died after fleeing a traffic stop and intentionally driving his car into the Hudson River on Friday.

Police say a trooper attempted a traffic stop of 48-year-old Jeffrey Dean at the intersection of Route 81 and Route 9W in Coxsackie when Dean assaulted the trooper and fled the scene in his car.

The trooper pursued Dean and through the Village of Coxsackie and into Riverside Park where police say Dean intentionally drove his car down the boat launch ramp and into the Hudson River.

Officials say the trooper and members of the Village of Coxsackie Police Department attempted to pull Dean from the water, but were unable to do so.

Water rescue units from the State Police, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office conducted a water search, and were able to find Dean’s body in the river.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to call the New York State Police Catskill barracks at 518-622-8600.