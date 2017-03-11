NY Comptrollers office has $14.5 billion in unclaimed funds, here’s how to get yours back

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The State Comptrollers office currently has $14.5 billion of unclaimed funds, and some of that might be yours.

The majority of unclaimed funds accounts stem from old bank accounts and also include stocks, life insurance, uncashed checks and gift cards. State law requires that abandoned money or securities be transferred to the Comptroller’s office if there is no activity in an account for a period which is typically three years.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli serves as the custodian of these unclaimed funds until they’re claimed by the rightful owners, which could be you.

“Over two million people visit our website every year, and we return $1.5 million a day,” says DiNapoli. “But we need people to help spread the word to their family, friends, and neighbors. Take a few minutes out of your day and visit our website.”

New York residents can search for and claim their money by visiting this website or by calling 1-800-221-9311.