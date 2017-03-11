Guptill’s Ice Cream officially opens for the season

LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) – Well it may not have felt much like spring Saturday but a sure sign of the season getting close is the official opening of Guptill’s Ice Cream.

Despite frigid temps, people showed up to get their first scoops of the season. In fact, shop managers say they had quite a few calls in orders in addition to people who stopped by.

No matter what, they say opening day is always exciting.

“Opening day is always awesome because all of our most loyal customers come out no matter if its rain, cold as it is today, sunshine whatever but we have such a large, loyal customer base and a lot of Facebook fans,” said manager Holly Symonds.

And with temperatures expected to creep up just a bit Sunday, Guptill’s is hoping even more people will come out before some of that snow could arrive early next week.