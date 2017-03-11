Country star Garth Brooks holds football pro-camp at UAlbany for boys and girls clubs

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Country Crooner Garth Brooks stuck around Albany Saturday after his concert Friday night, all to help local kids.

Brooks hosted a football pro-camp at UAlbany at the bubble for 60 kids with local boys and girls clubs. He also got a little help from UAlbany Head football Coach Greg Gatusso.

Brooks says he’s setting up a camp at every city he stops in for his tour. He says it’s a special way to give back and help inspire young people.

“I don’t think I’ve ever gotten to be part of anything as important as this. I love teammates. It’s all about just trying to give kids an equal start and that’s what it’s all about so if these kids walk out of here today just thinking about loving one another or if they know a friend that they didn’t know when they got here today was a success,” said Brooks.

The best part the camp was free for all participants.