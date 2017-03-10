Woman accused of stabbing man inside Albany Walmart

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed a man inside the Washington Avenue Walmart Thursday.

Police say Sariah Castillo, 18, stabbed the man once in the torso and once in the shoulder during a domestic incident that occurred inside the store.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Med with non-life threatening injuries.

Castillo was taken into custody near the scene.

She was charged with one count of 2nd-degree assault and one count of 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Castillo was arraigned and released on $5,000 bail.