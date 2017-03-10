Wake for woman killed after husband accused of pouring gas on her being held

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A wake is being held for a mother that was killed after her husband allegedly threw gasoline and set her on fire.

Friends, family, and others who knew Elizabeth Gonzalez attended calling hours at the Rossi and Ditoro Funeral Home.

Her funeral is being held on Saturday.

Gonzalez is remembered as a caring and loving pillar for her family. She worked for the Schenectady School District for 20 years.

Her husband Antonio Bargallo is charged with her murder.

The attack happened last Saturday in the couple’s Elmer Avenue home. Bargallo is being held without bail.