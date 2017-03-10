Six people facing several drug charges after executed search warrant

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – Six people are facing several drug charges after Schenectady Police executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at 109 Irving Street.

Police found about 54 bags of Heroin, over 10 grams of Heroin, and 36.57 grams of Crack Cocaine having an approximate street value of $7,500.

Police also seized over $750 in cash.

31-year-old Anthony Santana, 50-year-old Joseph Francis, 46-year-old Roberto Valentin, 38-year-old Ronnell Roberts, 39-year-old Darla Wharry and 35-year-old Derrick Hill all face several drug charges.