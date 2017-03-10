Report: Preet Bharara asked to step down by the Trump Administration

WASHINGTON (NEWS10/AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.

In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.

The department said many federal prosecutors appointed by the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers.

The New York Times reports that Federal Prosecutor Preet Bharara was one of those asked to resign on Friday.

Bharara was appointed by President Obama in 2009. President-elect Donald Trump asked Bharara to stay on in November.

There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts.

Bharara is known to be tough on insider trading and public corruption.