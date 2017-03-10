Report: Preet Bharara asked to step down by the Trump Administration

NEWS10/AP Published:
Preet Bharara

WASHINGTON (NEWS10/AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.

In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.

The department said many federal prosecutors appointed by the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers.

The New York Times reports that Federal Prosecutor Preet Bharara was one of those asked to resign on Friday.

Bharara was appointed by President Obama in 2009. President-elect Donald Trump asked Bharara to stay on in November.

There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts.

Bharara is known to be tough on insider trading and public corruption.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s