WEST SENECA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing charges after police say she struck a trooper’s car on I-90 Thursday night.

Police say a trooper was issuing a traffic citation at the time of the incident.

Jamee Foster, 39, Batavia, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, move over law, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Police say her blood-alcohol content was determined to be 0.18%.

No one was injured during the collision.