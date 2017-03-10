Police provide new details in shooting death of Amsterdam man

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police provided new details in the shooting death of Alex Martucsello on Friday.

Raymond Matros, his brother Anthony Matros, and Christopher Malave Jr. are now all charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they showed up to Alex Martucsello residence early Thursday morning around 3 a.m. and shot through the front door, killing Martucsello.

Police not sure whether he was the intended target, or if they were looking for one of his roommates.

Police believe it was Raymond Matros who pulled the trigger.

It took less than 24 hours to find the three, who confessed quickly to the crime.

Amsterdam police say they couldn’t have moved so quickly in the case without the help of other agencies.

The three suspects are now being held in Montgomery County Jail.

Full Press Conference: