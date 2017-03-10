Police: Dog thrown from vehicle on I-87 on-ramp

By Published: Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say are investigating an incident where a dog was thrown from a vehicle.

Police say at around 2:50 p.m. Friday, someone reported a dark gray colored pickup truck, occupied by two men, heading northbound on the ramp from Alternate Route 7 to Interstate 87, throw a dog on the side of the road.

A responding trooper located a deceased white Pit Bull dog partially wrapped in a black contractor grade tarp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-783-3211.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s