Police: Dog thrown from vehicle on I-87 on-ramp

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say are investigating an incident where a dog was thrown from a vehicle.

Police say at around 2:50 p.m. Friday, someone reported a dark gray colored pickup truck, occupied by two men, heading northbound on the ramp from Alternate Route 7 to Interstate 87, throw a dog on the side of the road.

A responding trooper located a deceased white Pit Bull dog partially wrapped in a black contractor grade tarp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-783-3211.