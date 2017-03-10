NY offering rewards for info leading to hate crime arrests

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is offering rewards for information leading to an arrest following a series of hate crimes in the state.

This includes a number of bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers.

The Joint State and New York City reward now stands at $20,000.

Officials say reported hate crimes almost doubled in November and December of 2016 when compared to the same period the year before.

If you have a crime to report, you’re urged to contact (888)-392-3644, 911, or text “Hate” to 81336.