NY Assembly, Senate majorities to release budget priorities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next week, both the Assembly and Senate Majority are set to release what they’d like to see in their own budget proposals.

“It’s going to be a part of what we talk about in a very serious way, it’s a double-edged sword,” Senator Jim Tedisco said.

Sen. Tedisco says if you do the crime, you should do the time, but does not agree with current law that charges all 16 and 17 year-olds as adults.

“Law enforcement has been dealing with these individuals and they say we can do more if we had more intervention opportunities.”

The Saratoga Senator says Republicans in the Senate are considering charging some teens for certain crimes as juveniles, but others as adults for violent crimes.

“We’re looking for all children to be treated as children, 16 and 17-year-olds are minors in ever other aspects of the law Whether it’s boating, buying cigarettes, enlisting in services,” Paige Pierce, CEO of Families Together in New York State, said.

This family advocate supports the plan that’s already passed the Assembly, charge all as juveniles and let family courts decide if they need additional treatment.

While the Assembly passed a bill to raise the age, the debate continues over expanding ride-sharing services outside of New York City.

“I think the right of local governments to do regulation in their own territory is very critical for the Democratic conference,” Assemblyman Richard Gottfried said.

Democrat assemblyman Dick Gottfried says the hold-up now is what rules ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft would have to follow, should it be one set statewide or let each city make up their own.

“Where that comes out we’ll see.”

Even though it’s unclear what each house will do, neither has taken anything off the negotiating table.