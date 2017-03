CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Almost one million boxes of Girl Scout cookies arrived at the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York for delivery.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Girl Scout Cookie program.

If you haven’t ordered your boxes yet, don’t worry. The Girl Scouts will be setting up booths to sell their cookies beginning next Friday.

To find a booth closest to you, visit the Girl Scout’s website.