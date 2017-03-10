Man charged in fatal Washington Park hit and run

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police charged a man they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Washington Park last month.

Jose Martinez was charged with one count of Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Auto Accident Resulting in a Fatality under the New York State Vehicle a Traffic Law.

Martinez is accused of hitting 21-year-old Rajine Martinez who was in the roadway. Police say after striking Martinez with his vehicle, he fled the scene of the crash, failed to stop and aid the victim and failed to report the incident.

He was arraigned in Albany County Criminal Court and remanded to Albany County Jail.

Last month, Martinez was named a suspect in the crash but was not formally charged.

According to an arrest report, Jose Martinez was driving with a suspended license due to a prior drug conviction in 2015.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections, Martinez has served time in jail previously for a grand larceny conviction and two criminal possession of a controlled substance convictions.