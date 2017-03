PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) – A man is accused of leaving an anti-Semitic message on a parking ticket on a car.

Police say 27-year-old Joshua Tagge admitted he typed in the phrase “kill the Jew” where the license plate number goes and placed it on a woman’s car. When she found it she told police.

Tagge told police it was supposed to be plural but he couldn’t fit the “s”, and that he did it for shock value.

He’s facing a threat charge and a Civil Rights violation.