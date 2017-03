ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This is the last weekend to ice skate at the Empire State Plaza.

Officials say there have been nearly 20,000 visits to the rink this season surpassing last year’s total of 17,000 skaters.

The rink is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Skate rentals are free Friday night and on Saturday and Sunday kid rentals are $3 and adults are $4.