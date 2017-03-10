Kids hilariously interrupt dad’s live BBC interview

By Published: Updated:

LONDON (NEWS10) – A video of kids interrupting their dad’s BBC interview is going viral.

Professor Robert Kelly was being interviewed live on BBC News about South Korea when one of his kids opened the door, came in, and crashed the interview. Shortly after, his second child barges into the room.

Kelly’s horrified wife saved the day and got the kids out of the room so Kelly could complete the interview without further interruption.

BBC News says Kelly was able to keep his composure and get through the interview.

