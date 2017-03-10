Four men accused of torturing coworker inside Colonie hotel to be sentenced

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Four men who pleaded guilty to torturing a man inside a Colonie hotel are expected to be sentenced Friday.

Shane McCallister, Mark Skaggs, Dallas Fox, and Michael Grimmett each entered a guilty plea to violent assault stemming from last year’s attack in June.

They’re accused of abducting and attacking a coworker inside the Days Inn hotel in Colonie. Police say they assaulted the victim for hours, punching, kicking and even stabbing him.

McCallister, Fox, and Grimmett face four years in prison. Mark Skaggs faces six years behind bars.