DELAWARE COUNTY, NY (NEWS10) – Check your fridge. Two deaths have prompted a recall of cheese made in the Catskills.

The FDA is investigating a Listeria outbreak linked to raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery in Delaware County, New York.

Two people have died from Listeria poisoning, one of them in Vermont.

Again, it’s raw milk soft cheese bade by Vulto Creamery in Delaware County.